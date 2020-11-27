Macron Says Images of French Police Beating Black Man ‘Shame Us’

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron of France said on Friday that video images showing police officers beating a Black man “shame us,” and he condemned violence both by and against the police.

Mr. Macron asked the government to quickly come up with proposals “to reaffirm the link of confidence that should naturally exist between the French and those who protect them” and to better fight discrimination.

Mr. Macron’s public remarks, posted on Facebook, were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by the police was spotlighted in two recent episodes. Video that surfaced on Thursday showed the beating, days earlier, of a Black music producer, Michel Zecler. That followed the brutal police evacuation Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza, also documented on video.

Mr. Zecler said in an interview with The Associated Press that the officers had hurled insults at him, including a very strong racist epithet. He insisted that he had no idea why the police went after him.