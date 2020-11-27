Lane Johnson done for year with ankle injury

Lane Johnson is done for the year. The Eagles tackle has been playing through a painful ankle injury all year long, but his condition has only gotten worse with time.

“The inside of my ankle has collapsed,” Johnson said (Twitter link via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer).

Johnson underwent “tightrope surgery” in August and managed to play seven games, starting in Week 2. He’s now looking at four or five months of recovery before he can resume football activities.

Johnson is in the midst of the four-year, $72M extension he signed back in November 2019. The eighth-year pro is coming off of his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod, a rare feat for often underappreciated right tackles. Without Johnson, the Eagles’ banged-up offensive line will likely turn to Matt Pryor as the new starting right tackle.

The Eagles — who find themselves in the NFC East hunt with a record of 3-6-1 — will face the Seahawks on Monday night without Johnson in the lineup. The Seattle D has been iffy all year, but it managed to keep a lid on the Cardinals last week en route to a 28-21 win.