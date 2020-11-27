Kylie Jenner Unveils New ‘LOPSIDED’ Face; Fans Call Her IG Photos ‘Fake’!!

Kylie Jenner unveiled her new Holiday collection for Kylie Cosmetics, and her face on the promo pics looks much different than her face in real life.

learned that Kylie recently underwent a series of non-invasive facial surgeries. Unfortunately her latest round of facial touch ups, appear top have left the youngest Kardashian with an uneven face.

KYLIE’S FACE AFTER ‘BOTCHED’ CHEEK IMPLANTS:

Some on social media are calling Kylie’s face, “lopsided.”

A popular IG blog posted side-by-side pics to show just how different Kylie’s face looks. The post, and many others across social media criticize Kylie for editing her photos, to change the appearance of her face.

Look:

According to Forbes, in 2019, Kylie’s net worth was estimated at US$1 billion, making her, at age 21, the world’s youngest self-made billionaire as of March 2019, though the notion of Jenner being self-made is a subject of controversy, owing to her privileged background.

In May 2020, however, Forbes released a statement accusing Jenner of forging tax documents so she would appear as a billionaire. The publication also accused her of fabricating revenue figures for Kylie Cosmetics.