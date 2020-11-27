Kylie Jenner Unveils New ‘LOPSIDED’ Face; Fans Call Her IG Photos ‘Fake’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Kylie Jenner unveiled her new Holiday collection for Kylie Cosmetics, and her face on the promo pics looks much different than her face in real life.

learned that Kylie recently underwent a series of non-invasive facial surgeries. Unfortunately her latest round of facial touch ups, appear top have left the youngest Kardashian with an uneven face.

KYLIE’S FACE AFTER ‘BOTCHED’ CHEEK IMPLANTS:

