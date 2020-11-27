Kristen Stewart Admits to Struggling to Represent LGBTQ in the Past

WENN

The ‘Twilight’s Saga’ actress felt pressured to put a label on her sexuality and used to find it hard to represent LGBTQ community as an openly gay celebrity.

Kristen Stewart was overwhelmed with “pressure” to “label” her sexuality.

The “Twilight” actress revealed she was gay while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2017 but, speaking to the i newspaper, the star admits she later “grew into understanding” herself.

“When I was 22, I grew into understanding myself in a more ambiguous way,” explains Kristen. “I felt pressure to put a label on it … (but) I was like, ‘That doesn’t really work for me.’ ”

Although the “Charlie’s Angels” star insists she now “understands” her responsibility for helping to represent members of the LGBTQ+ community, she admits she used to find it tough to “represent queerness” as an openly gay celebrity.

“The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.’ I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with,” she says.

“Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery,” details the star. “This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey. Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things – things that would become not ours.”

“So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it.”