Kiara Advani Burns The Dance Floor As She Grooves to Heelein Toot Gayi

















A fresh pairing always brings with it a level of excitement for the audience and so is the case for upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani which stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. The pair has collaborated for the first time on this rom-com and the trailer was released a couple of days back and was received well by the audience as it soon hit 10 million views. Today, the makers of the film released a dance track from the film titled Heelein TooT Gayi which has Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and also features Guru Randhawa. Composed and penned by Badshah the song is sure to become the party anthem of the year and climb up the music charts. Apart from Badshah the song is also sung by Aastha Gill.

Kiara has definitely upped her game with this track as she looks super attractive and is seen grooving like no one’s watching. Aditya and Kiara’s chemistry in the track too is awesome. Listen to the track right here.