Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Planning TV Wedding!!

Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are reportedly planning to get hitched — on camera.

“Khloé’s desperate for a big paycheck right now with the reality show coming to a close,” a source told OK! Magazine — “but he won her over, and now she says she can’t wait to be Mrs. Thompson.”

Next year, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be ending — but the source says Khloe is hoping her tv wedding will lead to a spinoff show for her and Tristan.

 The source continued, “she knows their lavish, star-studded wedding will be a cash cow — and maybe even lead to a Khloé & Tristan spinoff.”

