Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Planning TV Wedding!!

Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are reportedly planning to get hitched — on camera.

“Khloé’s desperate for a big paycheck right now with the reality show coming to a close,” a source told OK! Magazine — “but he won her over, and now she says she can’t wait to be Mrs. Thompson.”

Next year, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be ending — but the source says Khloe is hoping her tv wedding will lead to a spinoff show for her and Tristan.

The source continued, “she knows their lavish, star-studded wedding will be a cash cow — and maybe even lead to a Khloé & Tristan spinoff.”

KUWTK PROMO TEASER

Tristan recently signed a new contract with the Boston Celtics — but Khloe will not be moving to the state with him.

“Khloe will not be uprooting her life to move to Boston, but she’ll be there often and you’ll definitely see her court side when COVID is over,” a source told E! “Khloe and Tristan will continue to make sure that both parents are majorly involved and present in her life,” the source says.