Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the excessive hate surrounding Bollywood

In the last few months, Bollywood has received a lot of hate on social media. This began mainly after the demise of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her views on the same during an interview with a leading daily. The actress said, “I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people’s minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things. Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, a lot of people are without jobs.”

Further, she said that she wants to spread peace and positivity hoping that people don’t get into each other’s space. The actress said, “The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others’ hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it.”