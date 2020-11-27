Kangana Ranaut met Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad

Friday started on a happy note for Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt as the two caught up in Hyderabad. Sanjay Dutt recently emerged victorious in his battle with cancer and the actress decided to check up on his health when she found out he was in the same hotel as hers.

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health ðÂ¥° pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Now isn’t that cute?