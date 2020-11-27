Kaley Cuoco Mourning the Loss of Her Dog

Instagram

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress is grieving as one of her beloved pets Petunia passed away, less than a year after she mourned the lost of her rescue dwarf pony Fiona.

Kaley Cuoco has been dealt a little heartache as she launches her new HBO Max series – her pet dog has died.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star and her husband, Karl Cook, have paid tribute to Petunia, who died earlier this week (beg23Nov20).

“We love you dear special Petunia!!!!!” the actress wrote via her Instagram Story. “You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop.”

Cook also posted multiple photos of Petunia, adding, “We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects (sic) on the soul. You affected everyone who met you.”

“You’re forever my old lady I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel.”

Petunia was one of the couple’s menagerie of animals – Karl and Kaley have more dogs, rabbits, horses, and a goat.

The dog’s death comes as Cuoco’s new comedy drama “The Flight Attendant“, in which she plays a functioning drunk on the run from a murder rap, debuts.

She also lost her pet pony, Fiona, earlier this year (20).

While paying tribute to her dwarf pony, she cautioned fans that while dwarf ponies might look cute, they often suffered from health issues. “We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It’s not,” she said. “They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of.”

“Fiona was a prime example: she came to us malnourished, horrible feet, rotting teeth, she needed help to stand every morning and that’s just the beginning. These animals should not live this way and should not be bred this way. It’s WRONG. We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love.”