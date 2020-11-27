Judge rejects motion to freeze Cred’s crypto assets in bankruptcy case By Cointelegraph

Judge rejects motion to freeze Cred’s crypto assets in bankruptcy case
United States Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey has denied an emergency motion filed by 15 customers of the embattled crypto lending firm Cred Inc. to freeze crypto assets held by the firm on exchanges amid its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
More than a dozen of Cred’s creditors filed the emergency motion on Nov. 23, seeking to compel 21 cryptocurrency exchanges to freeze assets held by Cred on their respective platforms, including five U.S.-based exchanges.
