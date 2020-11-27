Jim Boeheim: Syracuse game should have been canceled

Jim Boeheim had some complaints during halftime of Syracuse’s game against Bryant on Friday.
The Orange trailed the Bulldogs 51-44 at halftime. Boeheim said that the game should have been canceled because his team was not ready to play.
Syracuse’s basketball activities have been paused since Nov. 15, when Boeheim and one Orange player were announced as having tested positive for COVID-19. They still kept the home opener as scheduled for Friday.
COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges throughout all aspects of society across the world. Trying to play organized sports during the time period has been difficult, but many are working to overcome the challenges.