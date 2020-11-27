Jennifer Lopez’s New Song “In the Morning” Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

In Lopez’s award show speech, the Hustlers star reflected on the highs and lows of the year. “Oh, my god 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?” she said. “I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff…This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn’t and for me, reinforced what matters most—people.”

“Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it’s what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that’s what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we’re not in this alone,” the 51-year-old continued. “Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I’m tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it’s my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn’t lift myself.”

In honor of Lopez’s new song, let’s take a look back at her journey over the last year, from the 2020 Super Bowl to becoming the People’s Icon.