Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song ‘In the Morning’

Days leading up to the world premiere of the track, the ‘Hustlers’ star teased it with an NSFW cover art featuring her flaunting her muscular body in nothing but her birthday suit.

Jennifer Lopez‘s new track “In the Morning” is here for fans’ listening pleasure. Days after teasing it with several sultry posts on her Instagram account, the 51-year-old singer/dancer dropped the track in full on late Thursday night, November 26.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker enlisted the help of her twins, Max and Emme, as well as her fiance Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters, Natasha and Ella, to debut the song. They had a “virtual Thanksgiving dance party” on Instagram Live to celebrate the song’s release.

Apparently they were supposed to dance together to the track in the living room, but J.Lo ended up being the only one dancing in the room. “Why am I dancing by myself?” she asked at one point, prompting the kids to yell from the background, “Sorry mom.”

In “In the Morning”, J.Lo warns her man who only shows his love for her when he wants her “body.” “If you love me/ Say it in the morning/ Not just in the evening/ Only when you want my body/ Want my body,” she sings in the chorus.

Prior to the song’s release, J.Lo teased the song with an NSFW cover art featuring her baring her muscular physique as she wears nothing but her birthday suit. “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday,” she wrote along with the image taken by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who have also worked with Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna and Angelina Jolie.

She also invited her fans to join the “virtual Thanksgiving dance party” earlier on Thursday, writing on Twitter, “Join me for a virtual Thanksgiving dance party ON Instagram Live TONIGHT at 11:45 pm EST! We’re celebrating the world premiere of #InTheMorning. There will be surprise #TurkeyEggs! Bring the whole fam!”

J.Lo recently teamed up with Maluma on new songs “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” that are included in the soundtrack to her upcoming movie “Marry Me“, which is due out on Valentine’s Day 2021. It’s not clear if “In the Morning” will also be featured in the soundtrack.