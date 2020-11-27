Jeezy To Fiancee Jeannie Mai (The Real): Let’s Postpone Wedding Until 2025!

Bradley Lamb
Jeezy and his fiancé Jeannie Mai from The Real for engaged in April  But is hearing that Jeezy is expecting a long engagement . . . really long. According to one of Jeezy’s friends, the Sno man rapper wants to push off the wedding for another 5 years.

spoke with one of Jeezy’s homies, who gave us some insight into the rappers wedding plans. The insider explained, “Jeezy wants to hold off on marriage. They’re engaged, so there’s no need to rush things.”

