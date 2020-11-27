James Graham fights back tears after St Helens defeat Wigan Warriors

Legendary league hard man James Graham has fought back tears after the fairy tale finish to his career in the Super League Grand Final.

Graham was left speechless after the manic finish to the match between St Helens and Wigan as teammate Jack Welsby scored the game-winning try seconds after the hooter.

Back at the club where he started his league journey back in 2003, the 35-year-old was given a guard of honour with the trophy in his hands.

“It’s hard to put into words,” he said after the win.

Graham poses with the Super League trophy after St Helens’ thrilling win over Wigan (Getty)

“If you read bout it in the papers you’d think it was a cartoon. Unbelievable. You couldn’t have scripted it (any better). I’m genuinely moved.”

Graham credited Australian St Helens coach Kristian Woolf for helping him settle in back at the club, and Woolf was full of praise for the veteran.

“I’ve sung his praises all year. He is an outstanding person first and foremost,” he said.

“What he gets out of his body every single day, whether it’s a training session (or a game), you see him rocking in on a Monday sometimes and you don’t think there’s any chance he can play on the weekend because he can barely walk, and he gets himself through it.

Graham’s courage and ability to play through pain has become the stuff of legend throughout his career (Getty)

“He just gives us absolutely everything he’s got every time he takes the field.”

As wild celebrations went on around him, the former Bulldogs and Dragons star glanced around the stadium for one final time, soaking in the experience of a phenomenal career.

Graham played 224 games for St Helens between 2003 and 2011 before making the switch to the NRL where he played 135 games for Canterbury, before a further 52 for St George Illawarra.

Tributes poured in for Graham after the match, with many praising him for his incredible show of courage over his entire career.