Jailed, Exiled and Silenced: Smothering East Africa’s Political Opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya — Since the presidential campaign kicked off in Uganda in early November, the most prominent opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, has been tear-gassed, arrested and beaten by the police, held in solitary confinement, and charged in court for holding campaign events in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

“I know they want me dead as soon as yesterday,” Mr. Wine, a musician-turned-lawmaker whose real name is Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, said in a telephone interview. “We are campaigning every day as if it’s the last.”

Mr. Wine is one of several high-profile opposition leaders in East Africa who have recently been jailed, exiled or silenced as they challenge entrenched leaders and political parties. Heads of state have used the coronavirus as a pretext to strengthen their grip on power and have introduced laws to smother dissent, analysts say.

There has been less international attention and outcry than usual, with many countries that traditionally serve as watchdogs preoccupied with the pandemic and domestic concerns. While some have issued statements of concern, they have not threatened sanctions over the violence, or offered to mediate, as they might once have.