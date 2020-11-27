Jacqueline Fernandez set to begin shooting for Cirkus in a few days



Jacqueline Fernandez is working tirelessly ever since the lockdown eased a bit. She had shooting schedules for her upcoming films lined up one after the other. The actress is currently in Dharamshala shooting for Bhoot Police and now we hear that she will soon begin shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.



A source close to the actress said, “Jacqueline is juggling between sets of two films, Bhoot Police and Cirkus both have her calendar blocked, she is on the verge of finishing her first schedule for Bhoot Police in a couple of days and will immediately commence shooting for Cirkus. She has another schedule of Bhoot Police lined up which will be followed by the second schedule for Cirkus. With a few brand commitments to fulfill in between these shoots Jacqueline doesn’t really have a breather.”

Apart from these projects, Jacqueline will also begin shooting for Salman Khan’s Kick 2 in the first quarter of 2021. Well, looks like we know who’s the busiest bee in B-town.