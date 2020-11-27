Jack Whitehall’s Dwarf Comedy Routine Yanked Off Air Following Backlash

WENN

The ‘Bad Education’ actor is facing backlash following BBC’s rerun of his 2009 jokes about attending an event with an old university friend with dwarfism.

BBC chiefs have upheld complaints about British funnyman Jack Whitehall‘s jokes about attending a gig with a friend with dwarfism.

The “Jungle Cruise” star performed the routine as part of a 2009 edition of comedy showcase Live at the Apollo, which was recently repeated on BBC Two.

Two viewers complained about the jokes and members of the BBC’s board of content have now upheld their objections and announced the routine will not be rebroadcast.

In a statement, the board noted that Whitehall could exaggerate stereotypes “for comic effect,” but had taken “a stereotypical view of dwarfism itself.”

“There were occasions when it seemed a stereotypical view of dwarfism itself, rather than Jack Whitehall’s own ineptitude, was the source of the humour, which took the routine beyond the expectations of audiences in relation to material of this kind,” their statement reads.

Whitehall has said that he is still in touch with the old university pal he referenced in the routine.

