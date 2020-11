Iran’s top nuclear scientist was shot and killed on Friday as he was traveling in a vehicle in northern Iran, Iranian state media reported.

The scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was considered the driving force behind Iran’s nuclear weapons program before it was quietly disbanded in the early 2000s, according to American intelligence assessments.

Iran’s state television said Mr. Fakhrizadeh had been gravely wounded in the attack and that doctors tried to save him in the hospital but could not.