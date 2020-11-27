Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh dies in hospital after attack

() – Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died in hospital on Friday of injuries suffered in an armed attack, Iranian state media reported.
“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving him, and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” a statement by Iran’s armed forces carried by state media said.
