Iota teams up with Austrian uni for Internet of Things and blockchain research lab By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Iota teams up with Austrian uni for Internet of Things and blockchain research lab

The Iota Foundation, the non-profit organization behind Iota, Iota Tangle and Miota, announced they will be joining Austria’s newest Christian Doppler Laboratory (NYSE:), or CDL, as an industrial partner.

The first of its kind, the laboratory is housed at the Vienna University of Technology and named the CDL Blockchain Technologies for the Internet of Things, or CDL-BOT.