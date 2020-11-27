Indian developers are using India's TikTok ban to experiment with new apps and potentially to take back control over India's digital economy from foreign rivals (Varsha Bansal/Rest of World)

Varsha Bansal / Rest of World:
Indian developers are using India’s TikTok ban to experiment with new apps and potentially to take back control over India’s digital economy from foreign rivals — In the wake of India’s ban on Chinese apps, local developers are scrambling to come up with the next best thing.
