In pictures: protesting violence against women, failed coup verdict in Turkey, Maradona’s death

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

This week, demonstrations marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women were held in different countries across the globe.

A Turkish court sentenced hundreds of military and civilian personnel at an airbase to life in prison, proclaiming them guilty of involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt.

Fans mourned the death of Maradona, the Argentine football legend, who died from a heart attack at a residence near Buenos Aires at the age of 60.

This is how these and other key stories of this week were captured by photographers around the world.

A woman holds a sign reading ‘Tired of being careful’ during a demonstration on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Bordeaux, FrancePhilippe Lopez/AFP
Fabio Sasso/LaPresse via AP
People light flares as they gather under a mural depicting football legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy. November 25, 2020Fabio Sasso/LaPresse via AP
Victor Caivano/AP Photo
Football fans carry a banner of Diego Maradona in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 25, 2020Victor Caivano/AP Photo
Michael Probst/AP Photo
Plush pandas and Corona beer bottles decorate the tables of a closed restaurant in Frankfurt, Germany. November , 2020Michael Probst/AP Photo
Martin Bureau/AFP
The last portions of scaffolding that melted during Notre-Dame Cathedral fire are removed during the reconstruction works. Paris, France. November , 2020Martin Bureau/AFP
Susan Walsh/AP Photo
President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Washington DC, USA. November , 2020Susan Walsh/AP Photo
Stringer/AFP
Families waited to enter the Sincan Penal Institution near Ankara before the trial of 475 defendants for involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2016. Turkey. November 26Stringer/AFP
STR/AFP
Long March 5 rocket, carrying China’s Chang’e-5 lunar probe, launches from the Wenchang Space Centre on a mission to bring back lunar rocks. November , 2020STR/AFP
Matt Dunham/AP Photo
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, to support him in an administrative hearing for his extradition caseMatt Dunham/AP Photo
Karen Minasyan/AFP
A man harvests persimmons in his garden in Stepanakert/Khankendi after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire after six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh regionKaren Minasyan/AFP
Eraldo Peres/AP Photo
A drone sprays insecticide near homes in Brasilia, Brazil during a state campaign to fight the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, zika and chikungunya diseasesEraldo Peres/AP Photo

