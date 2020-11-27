IG Model Gets Surgery; Now Has ‘Worlds Largest Cheeks’ – Graphic Pics!

An IG model named Anastasia Pokreshchuk now has the distinction of having the world’s largest cheeks, has learned.

Anastasia, who lives In Liv Ukraine, is absolutely obsessed with getting hyaluronic acid cheek filler injections. For the past decade she’s been injecting her cheeks “a few times a year”.

HERE IS A VIDEO OF HER TALKING – THE FACE IS FREAKY

She’s so addicted to enhancing her facial features that she doesn’t always visit a doctor to get her injections. That’s right; sometimes, she does them herself.

Anastasia takes a syringe filled with hyaluronic acid and injects her cheeks while looking in the mirror.

Kylie Jenner SHOWS OFF HER GIANT CHEEK IMPLANTS

Cheek fillers are injections that raise the volume of the area above and around your cheekbones. This provides the illusion of a more defined bone structure. By injecting volume under your skin layer, cheek fillers can also smooth out wrinkles and fine lines.

There are several kinds of materials that are approved for use in cheek fillers.

Hyaluronic acid (Juvederm, Restylane) and polylactic acid (Sculptra) are two types of dermal fillers recommended for use in the cheek and under-eye area. These types of dermal fillers are temporary.

HERE IS A VIDEO OF HER TALKING – THE FACE IS FREAKY

Here are some images of her: