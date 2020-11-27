Home Entertainment IG Model Gets Surgery; Now Has ‘Worlds Largest Cheeks’ – Graphic Pics!

Bradley Lamb
An IG model named Anastasia Pokreshchuk now has the distinction of having the world’s largest cheeks, has learned.

Anastasia, who lives In Liv Ukraine, is absolutely obsessed with getting hyaluronic acid cheek filler injections. For the past decade she’s been injecting her cheeks “a few times a year”. 

HERE IS A VIDEO OF HER TALKING – THE FACE IS FREAKY

She’s so addicted to enhancing her facial features that she doesn’t always visit a doctor to get her injections. That’s right; sometimes, she does them herself. 

