In a Men of the Year feature interview, the former Black Sabbath frontman additionally opens up about his way of dealing with COVID-19 lockdown and whether he regretted doing ‘The Osbournes’.

Ozzy Osbourne deemed his unfaithfulness to Sharon Osbourne as one of his biggest regrets in life. During a revealing new interview, the former Black Sabbath frontman admitted that he was “pissed off” with himself for cheating on his wife, admitting that he got his “reality check” because of it.

The rocker, who will turn 72 on December 3, made the confession in a feature interview for the Men of the Year issue of British GQ. “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it any more. I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me,” he confessed. “I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

This was not the first time Ozzy openly discussed his infidelity. Back in 2017, the musician told Rolling Stone, “When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s**t. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f**king idiot I’ve been.”

Aside from touching on the infidelity subject, the father of Kelly Osbourne discussed whether he regretted doing “The Osbournes” with GQ. “I’m glad we did it because we reached a different level of fame. But it was like Beatlemania. It wasn’t fun,” he admitted. “I remember going to a McDonald’s to use the bathroom and everyone started chasing me around the car park. I was freaked out.”

On how the reality series came to be, Ozzy recalled, “I just did MTV Cribs and it came from that. I don’t understand what people saw in it. It wasn’t scripted. Not like ‘[Keeping Up with the Kardashians]’. I find it hard to believe that’s not scripted. But we just had a camera crew in our house 24/7, 365 days a year, and you end up going f**king nuts!”



“You can’t turn off,” the TV personality continued sharing his experience doing the show. “And after three years of filming it the kids were all on drugs, Sharon was battling cancer and so I said to the family, ‘Do you want to carry on?’ and they said, ‘No,’ so we pulled it.”

Regrets aside, Ozzy also opened up about his way of dealing with COVID-19 lockdown. “I’m going super nuts now. I bought an air rifle and I’m shooting pellets at the wall every day,” he said when asked how the pandemic affected his mental health. “I’m getting through 10,000 pellets a week. Bang, bang, bang.”

Ozzy and Sharon tied the knot in 1982. Together, they share three children, including Kelly and Jack Osbourne. The couple, however, split briefly in May 2016 following his cheating scandal with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. Fortunately, the two reconciled by September the same year.