Howard Levitt: Here’s why the work-from-home arrangement isn’t working for many companies — and their staff

But it should not be surprising that some spend a portion of their days performing more pleasurable tasks than working (and I’m not just referring to Jeffrey Toobin).

After all, if they decide to bake a cake, take a nap, go for a stroll or assist their child with remote learning, as long as they keep their cellphone handy, the employer will never be the wiser. Human nature is such that, if some can spend their workday on matters more engaging than their jobs, knowing that they will never be caught, they will do precisely that. We all know of employees, pre-pandemic, who avoided work or took bogus sick days. It should not be surprising that, now that they are remotely working with the employer having no ability to detect whether they actually are, they will take advantage.

Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, recently told the U.K.-based The Times that the shift towards home working was unlikely to last as most companies had not found it to be productive, even though it led to many people working longer hours. He also gave an important warning, one which I have been writing about for months, and the remote-work lobby should be cautious about: Haskel found that the U.K. risks job losses as remote work moves British jobs abroad.

The same applies to Canada. If employees need not come to the office, then why do they need to reside in that local community or even in the country. Companies will find it more profitable to hire the best employee at the lowest salary, wherever they might reside. Highly paid Canadians will lose their jobs to employees from lower-cost countries. What will that do to Canada’s employment and tax base? The remote working lobby and employees finding they like it should watch what they wish for.

Now, let the hate mail renew.

