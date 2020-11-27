How Mitch Trubisky can dethrone Nick Foles for good as Bears starting QB

The Chicago Bears have named Mitch Trubisky their starting quarterback over the injured Nick Foles for Sunday’s Week 12 NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers. This could be the beginning of an epic Trubisky redemption story — if Bears coach and apparent offensive guru Matt Nagy uses him properly.

What’s that supposed to mean? Well, it’s apparent that no matter who’s been under center in 2020 for Chicago, Nagy hasn’t gotten the offense to produce, scoring only 19.1 points per game. Whether it be the maligned draft bust Trubisky or the maddeningly inconsistent Super Bowl MVP Foles, nothing is really working thus far.

However, nothing about this situation is beyond saving. Some fairly straightforward adjustments could help Trubisky overtake Foles for good atop the QB depth chart.

Trubisky has his shot, will start over Nick Foles in Week 12

News of Trubisky’s return to the starting lineup surfaced from the Bears’ official Twitter account on Friday. Foles was forced out of action in Week 10 due to a hip injury that wasn’t considered a major ailment at the time. But even a bye week wasn’t enough time for Foles to recover enough to get the starting nod, opening the door for Trubisky.

Look, it’s never going to be pretty when evaluating Trubisky compared to his draft classmates Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Those are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL right now, depending how much you value what Watson is doing with an interim coach and a broken Houston defense.