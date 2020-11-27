Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in December 2020

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.
Overall, December is a pretty sparse month for new TV shows and movies hitting Amazon’s video streaming service. Beyond The Wilds, which follows a group of teen girls trying to survive on a desert island after a plane crash, Palm Springs is finally making its way to Canada exclusively on Amazon’s streaming video platform.
The critically-acclaimed time-loop movie stars Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as Sarah.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.
Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in December: