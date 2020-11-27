Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Back to Work Following Covid-19 Scare on Movie Set

WENN

The cast and crew members of the upcoming movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ have returned to the set to resume the filming after the production was halted following positive Covid-19 test.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have returned to the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” after the production was shut down due to a positive coronavirus case.

Director Olivia Wilde previously insisted “everybody is OK” after work on the movie was halted due to an “abundance of caution” following reports an unnamed member of the crew had tested positive for Covid-19.

The cast and crew were subsequently instructed to isolate for two weeks but, on Wednesday (25Nov20), Styles, Pugh and Olivia were seen arriving back on set in Los Angeles, California.

According to reports, the person who tested positive was not a member of the principal cast but was someone who was “in close enough proximity to them that the shut down was deemed necessary to find out if anyone else on the production has been exposed.”

There has only been one confirmed positive test among those working on the set.

The psychological thriller, also starring Gemma Chan and KiKi Lane, is set in a utopian community of 1950s California and tells the story of a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Olivia Wilde made a successful directorial debut last year with a critically-acclaimed coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart“. It received multiple accolades including a Best Actress nomination in Comedy or Musical for Beanie Feldstein at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

The actress also directed short movie “Wake Up” starring Margaret Qualley. She is additionally attached to sit behind the lens for an upcoming biopic about gymnast Kerri Strug and a female-centric superhero movie as part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters franchise.