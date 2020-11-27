Great British Bake Off star Dave Friday PROPOSES to girlfriend Stacey Valentine on Extra Slice

Great British Bake Off contestant Dave Friday has proposed to his girlfriend Stacey Valentine during spin off show Extra Slice.

The star, 31, who finished the latest season as a runner up, and his partner welcomed their first baby son, Ronnie, earlier this year.

Fans were delighted by the public gesture, with many taking to Twitter to declare it was very ‘romantic’ and that they had ‘cried’ when Dave popped the question.

Congratulations! Dave Friday proposed to his girlfriend Stacey Valentine during Friday’s The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice

Dave was helped out by show host Jo Brand to kick start the proposal, with the baker then turning to Stacey as she sat in the audience.

He said: ‘So this has been a very memorable year. Obviously the birth of our baby boy Ronnie, being selected to be on the Bake Off.

‘I wanted to start the next chapter of our lives together… So Stacey Lynne Valentine, I love you from the bottom of my heart. Will you marry me?’

After Stacey declared her answer was a yes, the happy couple were showered with confetti and an applause could be heard in the studio.

So romantic: Stacey looked surprised after Dave, who was a runner up in the 2020 season of GBBO, dropped to one knee and popped the question

Dozens of Bake Off fans soon took to Twitter to share their congratulations with the couple and say that they found the proposal emotional.

One person wrote: ‘How sweet was that moment! Congratulations Dave and Stacey’

While another shared the sentiment and penned: ‘I will never forget about this. How romantic!’

And dozens of other fans said the proposal had moved them to tears, with one person penning: ‘Made me cry, so sweet. GBBO continues to heal 2020.’

Reaction: Dozens of fans gushed about the ‘romantic’ proposal, with many saying they cried

Dave came very close to winning the latest season of GBBO on Tuesday, however lost out at the final stage to Peter Sawkins.

And despite missing out on the champion title by tiny details, runner-ups Dave and Laura Adlington were nothing but supportive towards Peter’s win.

Dave said: ‘I gave Peter a good run for his money, but he really deserves it. I’m not disappointed at all, if someone told me from the beginning that I’d be a runner-up, I’d take that all day long.’

Judge Paul Hollywood also commented on how close the final was, when he said: ‘How close was it with Dave and Peter? It came down to little bits like the crisp on a choux bun, it came down to flakes on a rough puff pastry, it was honestly that close.’

Lovely moment: Host Jo Brand helped Dave kick off the proposal by asking if he had something to say to Stacey

Parents: Dave and Stacey recently welcomed their first child together, baby boy Ronnie

Finalists: Peter Sawkins went up against Laura Adlington and Dave Friday in the tent to be crowned the winner of GBBO 2020

It comes after judge Prue Leith, 80, debuted a bright blue hairstyle in a group image for the show ahead of the Christmas special.

Prue appeared to be in great spirits as she beamed a smile in the Christmassy image while donning a festive jumper and red glasses.

She stood next to Matt Lucas, who wore a fun Santa hat, and Paul Hollywood, who went for a more demure festive vibe in a red checked shirt.

Prue’s hair appeared to have been dyed blue, with her sticking with her short cut locks and side parting despite the big change in colour.

Happy couple: Confetti showered the couple as Dave dropped to one knee and proposed

All smiles: Dave could not contain his happiness as Stacey embraced him during the show

Also seen in the snap was comedian Tom Allen, the host of Bake Off: The Professionals, who has stepped in to replace Noel Fielding for the Christmas special.

Noel had to miss out on filming the special as he was on paternity leave at the after welcoming his second child, reports the Radio Times.

The Mighty Boosh star and his girlfriend Lliana Bird confirmed they had welcomed daughter Iggy in October. They are also parents to two-year-old Dali.

During the upcoming show Paul, Prue and Matt will be joined by past bakers from previous seasons all hoping to be crowned Christmas Star Baker.

Earlier this week Peter Sawkins became the youngest ever winner of the Great British Bake Off after the 2020 final aired on Tuesday night.

New look: It comes after Bake Off’s Prue Leith revealed her bright blue hair in a new promo snap for the baking show’s Christmas special which will see past contestants return to the tent

Despite the impressive win, the 20-year-old said he isn’t getting carried away by his newfound culinary fame.

The student – who studies finance at Edinburgh University – has insisted he’ll finish his degree before taking on any Bake Off related offers.

‘I am studying at Edinburgh University, and it’s my third year in a four-year degree,’ he said, as reports The Mirror. ‘I’m looking forward to baking a few things at a relaxed pace for friends and family who won’t be scrutinising quite as closely as the judges.

‘I don’t know what will come out of this but I hope there are a few fun opportunities that I can take up!’

Of his experience on the much-loved show, Peter said: ‘I can’t recommend doing it enough. You get to meet enthusiastic, energetic and passionate people that all love a shared common interest!’