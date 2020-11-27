Giveaway: Win a 9-in-1 USB-C Adapter From Choetech

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Choetech to offer readers a chance to win a 9-in-1 USB-C Adapter that works with Apple’s Mac models, including the new M1 Macs.



Design wise, the USB-C Adapter is slim and compact, plugging into a USB-C port on a modern Mac model or an iPad Pro. It’s small enough to be tucked in a bag or backpack for easy portability.

Priced at $24, the USB-C Adapter features a 4K HDMI port, three USB-A ports, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 60Hz VGA port, an SD card slot, and a micro SD card slot, adding more utility to Macs and PCs that have a limited number of built-in ports.



There’s also a USB-C 100W power delivery port that can be used for charging Apple’s Macs, and it will charge even Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro models at full speed. The USB-C port is limited to charging and won’t transfer data, which is something to be aware of.

With the USB-A ports, you can connect keyboards, mice, and hard drives, with transfer speeds of up to 5Gb/s supported, while the SD card slots provide access to photos taken with cameras, drones, and other accessories.

HDMI and VGA ports allow for connecting TVs and displays for mirroring or extending your Mac’s screen or streaming video to a TV or projector. The HDMI port supports 4K at 30Hz resolution, while the VGA port supports up to 1080p at 60Hz.



According to Choetech, the display is compatible with all of Apple’s USB-C MacBook Pro, MacBook, iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Air models dating back to 2017. It is also compatible with any PC laptop that has USB-C ports, along with some Android smartphones.

