Get six free months of Amazon Music Unlimited with Black Friday Echo deals

Amazon always offers some of the best Black Friday deals every year, and 2020 is no exception. Along with major, first-time-ever discounts on new Fire TV devices and Kindle e-Readers, we’re also seeing some great offers on the latest Echo devices as well. Right now, you can even score six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free when you buy an eligible Echo device this weekend.

“Alexa, Save Me Money” Free Amazon Music Unlimited with select Echo devices

Most of Amazon’s Echo devices are now on sale for Black Friday at some of their best prices yet, and you can even score six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with the purchase of select devices for a limited time! Starting at $20

Amazon Music Unlimited is normally priced at $9.99/month, or $7.99 for Amazon Prime members, but today’s deal scores you six months for free along with the discounted Echo speaker of your choice for an added value of $60. Considering these Echo devices are already discounted to some of their best prices in history, we’d be recommending their purchase whether Amazon Music Unlimited was included or not.

Being an Amazon Music Unlimited member truly does unlock even more potential for the device you choose, as you’ll then be able to stream thousands of songs using your new Echo just by asking Alexa. And of course, you can listen not just on your Echo device but also using an app on your phone, tablet, or via Amazon’s website so you never have to turn the music off.

Today’s deal is available on most recent Echo devices, including the all-new 4th generation Echo and the Echo Dot smart speakers, the latest Echo Dot with Clock, and the new Echo Dot Kids Edition.

Other devices eligible for this deal include the Echo Show smart display, Echo Buds wireless earbuds, and the Echo Auto.