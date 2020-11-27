Floyd Mayweather Files To Become Executor For Late Baby Mama Josie Harris’ Estate

Floyd Mayweather has filed to be put in charge of his late baby mama Josie Harris’ estate.

The news comes as a shock as the pair was locked in a multi-million dollar lawsuit in the months before her death.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Floyd filed to become the executor of Josie’s estate — Josie died without leaving a will. The boxer says he is “the father of (Josie’s) children and he is a creditor. (Josie) has no spouse and her two adult children have declined to act.” The boxer does not clarify why he would be a “creditor” of the estate.

Josie was reportedly only worth $22,000 at the time of her death.

Prior to her death, Josie sued Floyd, accusing him of lying about her during an interview with Katie Couric. Floyd alleged that she was high on drugs during a 2010 incident where he was arrested for domestic violence. He spent two months in jail over the incident. Josie accused Floyd of being physically abusive towards her.

A judge will make the final decision of Floyd’s request.