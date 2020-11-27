Floyd Mayweather Files To Become Executor For Late Baby Mama Josie Harris’ Estate

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Floyd Mayweather has filed to be put in charge of his late baby mama Josie Harris’ estate.

The news comes as a shock as the pair was locked in a multi-million dollar lawsuit in the months before her death.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Floyd filed to become the executor of Josie’s estate — Josie died without leaving a will. The boxer says he is “the father of (Josie’s) children and he is a creditor. (Josie) has no spouse and her two adult children have declined to act.” The boxer does not clarify why he would be a “creditor” of the estate.

