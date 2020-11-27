Facebook’s Libra to reportedly launch in January 2021 as USD stablecoin By Cointelegraph

Facebook’s Libra to reportedly launch in January 2021 as USD stablecoin
The long-awaited digital currency Libra could finally see the light of day as soon as January 2021, according to a new report.
Following more than a year of scrutiny from global financial regulators, Libra will launch in the form of a U.S. dollar-backed digital currency, the Financial Times reported on Nov. 27.
