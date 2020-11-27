Ethereum Classic plans ‘Thanos’ hard fork to restore mining with older GPUs By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Classic plans ‘Thanos’ hard fork to restore mining with older GPUs
(ETC) is planning to execute the Thanos hard fork, an upgrade that would ensure several more years of mining functionality for graphics cards with 4 gigabytes of RAM.
The upgrade, scheduled for block 11,700,000 — set to be mined between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 — will roll back the epoch parameter for Classic’s mining algorithm, Ethash.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.