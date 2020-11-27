Drake’s Ex Drops SAVAGE Megan The Stallion Diss – Calls Her A ‘Man’!!

Megan Thee Stallion is having a rough week. This week her career continues to sputter, with her new album flopping on the charts. And now has learned that she’s got a new female rap beef – with a rapper best known for dating Drake, named Chromazz

Chromazz first blew up a year ago, when Drake gave her a shout out in his song War – he rapped, “The wheels on the rim is Chromazz.” Chromazz, who was romantically linked with Drake in the past, also appeared in the superstar rappers music video for the track.

Since then her career slowly gained steam. And yesterday, she almost BROKE the internet. She dropped a diss track on Megan called “Marcus Thee Stallion.”

In the track, Chromazz called Megan a “man” a “drunk,”and a “snitch”, for telling police on rapper Tory Lanez. She also made fun of Meg’s career struggles, her rap style, and her injured foot.

The diss track was truly savage.

Look at the video:

Here are some screenshots: