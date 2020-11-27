Home Entertainment Denver Mayor Apologizes For Thanksgiving Travel After Telling Residents Not To!!

Bradley Lamb
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is facing backlash after he urged residents to stay home and meet family online for Thanksgiving to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus — but traveled himself.

“Pass the potatoes, not COVID. … Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners,” Hancock tweeted ahead of the national holiday. “Avoid travel, if you can.”

He then slew to Mississippi to spend the holidays with his family.

After being dragged on social media — Hancock quickly offered up a humble apology.

