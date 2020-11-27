Denver Mayor Apologizes For Thanksgiving Travel After Telling Residents Not To!!

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is facing backlash after he urged residents to stay home and meet family online for Thanksgiving to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus — but traveled himself.

“Pass the potatoes, not COVID. … Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners,” Hancock tweeted ahead of the national holiday. “Avoid travel, if you can.”

He then slew to Mississippi to spend the holidays with his family.

After being dragged on social media — Hancock quickly offered up a humble apology.

“I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head,” he tweeted.

“As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver,” he said. “I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others … I apologize to the residents of Denver.”