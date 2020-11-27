Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.16% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.16%



Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.75% or 44.5 points to trade at 1232.5 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 3.39% or 16.5 points to end at 502.8 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was up 2.85% or 25.8 points to 930.8 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DSV (CSE:), which fell 0.92% or 9.5 points to trade at 1020.5 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 0.72% or 0.8 points to end at 104.0 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 0.32% or 40 points to 12470.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 49 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.03% or 0.47 to $45.24 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.52% or 0.25 to hit $48.04 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.41% or 25.40 to trade at $1780.10 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.30% to 6.2283, while EUR/DKK fell 0.01% to 7.4413.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 91.787.