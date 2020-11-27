David Lynch reportedly working on a new Netflix series called ‘Wisteria’

David Lynch has been an entertaining pandemic fixture for the past few months, posting “What’s David Up To?” videos and weather reports on his YouTube page.

But now, the famously experimental auteur is reportedly working on a new project for Netflix with the working title Wisteria, according to Welcome To Twin Peaks.

According to the fan site, the new series is written and directed by Lynch, and frequent collaborator Sabrina S. Sutherland is set to produce. Industry trade Production Weekly, meanwhile, notes that the project has a start date of May 2021.