Crypto derivatives exchange Bybit launches quarterly Bitcoin futures By Cointelegraph

Bybit announced Thursday that it will roll out a quarterly futures contract on Nov. 30. Two contracts will be offered at launch — BTCUSD1225, settling on Dec. 25, 2020, and BTCUSD0326, which will be settled on March 26, 2021.

Bybit says the new futures contracts have no funding fee, which means traders can hold the position without charge as long as the contracts are still in effect.