Cricket news, ‘Oddest pitch invasion ever’ kicks-off first Australia vs India ODI

Australia batsman David Warner was left bemused as security failed to stop two pitch invaders at the SCG during the first ODI against India.

One man wandered onto the field after the sixth over of Australia’s innings, holding a sign reading ‘State Bank of India, No $1Bn Adani Loan,’ in reference to the controversial coal mining project in central Queensland.

Another man also entered the field of play wearing a ‘Stop Adani’ T-shirt.

The two men were allowed to wander freely for quite some time, leaving Warner bewildered by the inaction of the SCG security guards.

It was a bizarre moment early in the first ODI when pitch invaders were left to wander around the wicket for some time until security arrived.

Warner threw his hands in the air, with security eventually trotting out to lead the men away peacefully.

Both men are likely to be slapped with two $5000 fines from the SCG as well as potential bans from the venue.

“We’ll be hearing plenty more about this,” Adam Gilchrist said in commentary for Fox Sports.

Australian openers Warner and Aaron Finch made a comfortable start after winning the toss, cruising to 0-103 after 20 overs on a placid pitch with the hot Sydney sun on their backs.

COVID restrictions mean a crowd of about 24,000 is expected at the SCG.