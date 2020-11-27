Create Your Own Hallmark Christmas Movie Quiz

We’re deep into November, which means it’s way past time to acknowledge the reason for the season: Hallmark’s annual Christmas movies. The Crown Media channel has once again set a schedule of schmaltzy holiday fare with heartwarming romances, small town charm, and of course a good baking competition or two. It’s a gift that only gets better every year.

Hallmark Christmas films are cookie-cutter and the storylines are a bunch of cut-and-paste jobs, but Hallmark also knows what the people want — and the people want to know that love will triumph and everything is going to turn out all right in the end for every single woman at the center of every single cliched film. It’s what keeps people coming back for more year after year. Plus, schmaltz and Christmas go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule 2020

But if you’ve hit a rut and aren’t sure which Hallmark Christmas movie to watch next, why not build your own perfect Hallmark movie by answering a few questions below and we’ll tell you exactly which classic Hallmark Christmas movie you should add to your queue!

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)