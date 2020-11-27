Compound liquidator makes $4M as oracles post inflated Dai price By Cointelegraph

Compound liquidator makes $4M as oracles post inflated Dai price
The crypto market suffered a powerful crash on Thursday morning UTC, which sent prices of major currencies such as (BTC) and Ether (ETH) tumbling in excess of 10%.
When traders rush for the exits, the price of stablecoins generally increase as the demand for stability rises. In today’s crash, however, the effect became particularly pronounced on Dai, which briefly traded for $1.3 between 7 am and 8 am UTC.
