Comedian Faizon Love On Why He Called Dave East A ‘Fake Crip’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Comedian Faizon Love is not a fan of New York rapper Dave East — calling him “a fake crip.” 

He is also baffled as to why MC Eiht gave East a pass.

“Listen I saw what B.G. said, and I texted him, and I was like ‘n*gga you right. I’m 52 why do I give a f*ck if he’s a real crip or not. But it’s in me, and it’s not on me. I don’t know if you know what that means. It’s apart of our real culture.”

He wants East to do the right thing. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR