Cambridge and Oxford teams compete in algorithmic crypto trading contest By Cointelegraph

Cambridge and Oxford teams compete in algorithmic crypto trading contest
toMore than one dozen teams representing the mathematics and computer science departments of Oxford and Cambridge universities are competing to build crypto trading algorithms on major exchanges Coinbase Pro and FTX.
According to a Nov. 25 announcement, the 15 teams will be assessed on their trading strategies, the technical design of their algorithms, and their overall return on investment. The competition launched on Nov. 16 and will run until Dec. 16.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.