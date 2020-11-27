Calais Campbell shares Ravens’ concerns about COVID-19

A report on Thursday claimed some within the Baltimore Ravens organization are “rattled” by the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, and veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell has seemingly confirmed that.

Campbell is among the players who have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Ravens this week. While placement on that list does not necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus, Campbell implied in a tweet on Friday that he has. He responded to some reports about Baltimore’s COVID-19 situation and said players “just want to contain this outbreak.”

“We just want to contain this outbreak! Speaking from experience…you don’t want to catch covid! This virus is brutal!” Campbell wrote. “I pray no one else has to go thru this. This is bigger than football.”

We now know that Campbell and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite that and the Ravens closing their facility for the time being, their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is still scheduled for Sunday.

Several players have taken to Twitter to express frustration with the way the NFL is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Steelers players ripped the NFL over the schedule changes, while Campbell seemed to indicate the Ravens are more concerned than annoyed.