Britain Set to Leap Ahead in Approving Vaccines

LONDON — Britain asked its drug regulator on Friday to consider AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency approval, forging ahead in the face of considerable uncertainty about the vaccine’s effectiveness as the government tries to corral a pandemic that has killed more than 66,000 people in the country.

The request was one of a series of steps that Britain has taken to put itself near the front of the pack of countries hurrying to assess coronavirus vaccine candidates. The country’s drug regulator said on Monday that it intended to decide on an emergency approval for a vaccine made by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and a German company, BioNTech, “in the shortest possible.” That would potentially put it ahead of American regulators, who plan to make a ruling no sooner than Dec. 10.

In a letter last week, British health officials told hospital executives to be “ready to start vaccinating from the beginning of December.” Hospital executives have already started holding vaccine information sessions with staff members and asking for data to help reassure them that the Pfizer vaccine — the apparent front-runner for approval — is safe.

And Cambridge University Hospitals told staff members that it would begin vaccinating them “from next week using the Pfizer vaccine,” according to an internal email, outlining a plan for booking appointments.