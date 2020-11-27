Brew the perfect cup of coffee with Nespresso’s Vertuo Next on sale for $120

One of Amazon’s daily deals for Black Friday features the light grey Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine on sale for $119.99. You can get it in white at the same price. The Vertuo Next is one of Nespresso’s newest machines. It has been selling for around $180 for most of its short lifetime, but today’s drop matches a deal we saw in early November. That sale only lasted a day as well.

Cup o’ Joe Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine with aeroccino and coffee

Brews six coffee sizes including 5, 8, and 14 ounces, single or double espresso, and a new pour-over style caraffe that’s 18 ounces. Delivers optimal in-cup results, and the Vertuo Next is the smartest version yet. Includes coffee bundles. $119.99 $180.00 $60 off

This deal comes with more than just the Vertuo Next coffee machine. You also get the Aeroccino and a selection of 30 capsules, including 10 Stormio, 10 Odacio, and 10 Melozio. These are dark and medium roast coffees and each one has a different intensity so you’ll get to fully explore what your new machine is capable of. The Aeroccino is a milk frother. It helps provide smooth hot or cold milk froth with any coffee recipe and takes only a few seconds. Your brew will feel like it was prepared by a true barista by the time you’re done.

These are much higher quality machines than your average single-serve coffee maker. The machine uses centrifusion technology that turns every cup into a unique, full-bodied experience. You end up with something better than just water poured through grounds. Plus you can use the barcodes on the pods to tell the machine exactly what type of coffee to make, taking all the guesswork out of it.

The Nespresso machine also takes sustainability quite seriously. The machine itself is made from 54% recyclable material. Plus, even though you’re using single-serve capsules it has a recycling chamber that will eject and store your empty pods. You can then use Nespresso’s recycling program to return or recycle the capsules either from your home or in store.

Connect to the Vertuo Next via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and you can update your machine and customize it with little effort.