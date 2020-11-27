Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting

Instagram

The ‘Wipe Me Down’ rapper takes to Twitter to tell his followers that the ‘Gimme That’ spitter and his ‘Independent’ collaborator has paid him a visit, years after they had a fallout.

Boosie Badazz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) and Webbie have patched things up after going separate ways in recent years. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the latter appeared to extend an olive branch by paying the former a surprise visit following his recent shooting.

It’s Boosie himself who shared the good news via his Twitter account, telling his followers, “My N***a Webbie Pulled Up On Me.” Clearly appreciating his fellow Baton Rogue rapper’s kind gesture, he added, “That’s Love…”

Boosie Badazz revealed Webbie paid him a visit.

Fans were thrilled to see the former friends putting aside their differences, with one commenting, “Y’all need to squash that for the culture.” Another left a reply to Boosie’s tweet, “Glad y’all back right like it should be.”

Boosie and Webbie collaborated on a few records, including “Wipe Me Down” and “Independent”, earlier in their careers, but things went downhill as they traded jabs online in the past few years. In an interview with DJ Vlad in 2019, Boosie said they had some differences, but insisted there was no bad blood.

“It ain’t me dawg, we just don’t see eye to eye on some s**t…I still love him [but] I feel like it ain’t me…We just gotta get on the same page,” he said at the time. “Hopefully, we get in there, we make some more classics, but every month and a half, I’m dropping a classic.”

Earlier this year, however, the possibility of the two’s rekindled friendship didn’t look promising as Boosie said when asked about Webbie on Instagram Live, “Don’t ask me about no Webbie. Do you see me f**kin’ with Webbie? Do you see me hanging out with Webbie? Well, don’t ask me about no f**kin Webbie.”

Webbie later seemed to respond to Boosie’s remarks with cryptic a post which read, “Some people can only talk about you, because they lost the privilege to talk to you.”