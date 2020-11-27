BOJ may extend measures to ease corporate funding beyond March: Jiji By

© . FILE PHOTO: A view of signage outside the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo



TOKYO () – The Bank of Japan will consider extending beyond March a range of measures aimed at easing corporate funding strains, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

An extension has been widely viewed by markets as a done deal as the measures were put in place to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which is still ravaging the economy.

The BOJ is expected to reach a decision on extending the measures at a rate review in either December or January.